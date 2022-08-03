The Arunachal Government has initiated progressive steps to eliminate poor performance in the education system. With the dynamism to ring in optimistic changes in the education sector, Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong has started a new initiative to distribute laptops and Commendation Certificates to meritorious students.

Toppers of Class X, XII, Graduates and Post Graduates will be awarded laptops and Commendation Certificates in order to motivate to work harder for their future endevour. The Laptops and Commendation Certificates would be awarded at a suitable function in the near future.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Kaling Moyong, MLA of Pasighat constituency said, “The initiative should be expanded and taken seriously, because it is the duty of the local authority to look out for talented students, to recognise them and to follow up with them in their career.”

“It is sad that politics and events are now centred only in the capital. I want to bring an overall development in my constituency but the main focus will be education and health sector. So far this constituency has produced many officers, engineers, doctors nurses, teachers, educators and so on. My aim is to encourage these young students and to provide them with all the required facilities that they need in their future academic endevour,” adds Kaling Moyong.

Raising concerns on the prevailing education system, Moyong said, "I felt very much concerned for the future of the State. I see and I know that the future of the State is in the hands of us to shape the youth for many generations to come. We must help these bright students because they are the ones who are capable to develop the rest of the state and to solve these hard issues. They are the ones who can bring all the latest technology to develop and to sustain the livelihood of each and everyone of us.”

“I felt immense proud that my constituency has many talented youths who are wise smart and intelligent. Our State is full of young, dynamic, hard working youths and these ones need proper guidance, advice and help in many aspects. I will not stop here. I have many plans regarding the expansion of the educational institutions in my constituency, like bringing a conducive policy in the education system and also to bring an inclusive learning to the schools right from the primary level, the secondary and the degree level,” added Moyong.

The award of laptops and Commendation Certificates would motivate other students to study sincerely and work hard to excel and top in their examinations in future. In a first of its kind example together with regarding to improve the education system besides raising the bar of the percentage of passing the examination, the local BJP MLA of Pasighat east Constituency Kaling Moyong assured his commitment to provide laptops to meritorious school students who belong to his constituency.

The education in the state of Arunachal as a whole has witnessed a downfall as among numerous only few students had performed well in school but couldn't score good marks in the board exams or matriculation. Most of the representatives, other community leaders of the state have initiated many award programs to push the students and to inspire them to put more effort in studies. This practice of distributing awards, giving gifts like laptops, are being followed by many local MLAs and too much extent, this will boost the morale and the confidence of the upcoming students who are gearing up for various competitive exams.

Regarding health sector, the MLA informed that many schemes yet to be launched are in the pipeline together with other schemes for other sectors. He informed that so far his constituency has availed all the schemes and had been implemented successfully.