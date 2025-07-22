Over 200 lives saved in 7 years: Arunachal CM highlights organ transplant milestone

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday revealed that over 200 patients have received a fresh lease of life through kidney transplants under a state-run scheme in the past seven years.

The announcement was made as part of the state’s renewed push to strengthen its healthcare system under the Chief Minister Organ Transplant Scheme (CMOTS).

Khandu, in a post on social media, said, “Over the last 7 years, we’ve helped more than 200 patients receive a second chance at life through kidney transplants. Now, we’re building on that progress.” He added that the CMOTS scheme now offers ₹10 lakh for kidney transplants, ₹15 lakh for bone marrow transplants, and ₹20 lakh for liver transplants.

While celebrating the success of transplant initiatives, the Chief Minister called for a broader transformation in the state's healthcare approach—from reactive treatment to proactive wellness and prevention. “Real progress is when people don’t fall sick in the first place. We’ve got to change how we think about healthcare,” Khandu said, urging investments in awareness, education, and lifestyle changes.



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The Arunachal government has earmarked ₹369 crore for the health sector in its 2025–26 budget. A significant component of CMOTS includes the strengthening of kidney transplant capabilities at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun.

To bolster capacity, TRIHMS is collaborating with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh—India’s leading transplant centre. Health Minister Biyuram Wahge recently visited PGIMER and met Director Prof Vivek Lal to formulate a phased implementation plan suited to Arunachal’s healthcare needs.

PGIMER has committed to providing comprehensive support, including technical expertise, training, and long-term collaboration. The state is also working with various partners to raise awareness about organ donation and expand transplant-related services.

The Chief Minister’s message underscores a holistic vision for a healthier Arunachal—where saving lives through transplants goes hand in hand with preventing illness through community wellness.