The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has taken a significant step towards enhancing its school education system by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation.

The agreement focuses on the holistic development of the school ecosystem, with a special emphasis on strengthening school complexes to improve learning outcomes across the state.

The signing ceremony, held in Itanagar, was attended by key dignitaries, including Commissioner of Education Amjad Tak, Secretary of Education Duly Kamduk, Joint Secretary Namgyal Angmo, Director SCERT Toko Babu, OSD to the Education Minister Pema Norbu Thongchi, Deputy Director SCERT Drema Ringu, and Director of Adhyayan Quality Education Foundation Manju Gupta.

Their presence underscored the state government’s commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and governance through strategic partnerships.



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The collaboration aims to enhance teacher pedagogy, foster community engagement, promote strong leadership, and transform school complexes into vibrant learning hubs. Speaking at the event, Commissioner of Education Amjad Tak highlighted the importance of structured interventions to build a robust school ecosystem.

"This MoU marks an important milestone in our efforts to uplift the quality of education in Arunachal Pradesh. Strengthening school complexes will allow for shared resources, peer learning, and better teacher support, ultimately benefiting students across the state," he stated.

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision of making schools centers of academic excellence while also ensuring holistic student development. The partnership is expected to bring long-term improvements in the education sector, ensuring quality education reaches every child in Arunachal Pradesh.