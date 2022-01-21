CHANGLANG: More than 50 trucks within Changlang district were fitted with global positioning systems (GPS) to monitor their movement and ensure that these trucks do not venture into the reserve forest areas.

A first-of-its-kind initiative in the state, this project is the brainchild of Changlang.

This initiative is part of the administration’s bid to check illegal logging in the district, especially in reserved forest areas.

Rampant logging and presence of various sawmills had on 22 October last year prompted the district administration to close down band saw mills of 18 inch and above and halt the issuing of new licences for band saws to protect the fragile environment of the remaining forests and preserve the water sources and wildlife.

Namphai Range Forest Officer Lishi Karlo stated that the process of attaching GPS to the trucks transporting timber began this month and till date around 48 GPS’ have been fitted in trucks in Miao division while 8 GPS’ have been fitted in trucks in Jairampur division.