A man identified as Nikam Sangbia went on a violent rampage at Seppa Hospital, leaving three people dead and at least seven others injured. Armed with a machete, Sangbia, who is in his late 30s or early 40s, entered the hospital and fatally attacked his wife and child before turning on others, including patients and hospital staff, in a frenzied assault.

According to eyewitnesses, he began slashing anyone in his path, creating chaos and panic in the hospital. His wife and child, as well as another female patient who was referred to Trimphs Hospital in Itanagar, succumbed to their injuries, the latter dying en route or shortly after her arrival at the hospital.

A local police officer, identified as the Officer-in-Charge was severely injured while attempting to intervene and subdue Sangbia, and six other hospital patients and staff members sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Medical personnel are closely monitoring the condition of the injured, while Sangbia has since been apprehended by authorities.

Sangbia was apprehended by local authorities following the violent attack. His motives remain unclear, but investigations are ongoing to determine the cause behind the brutal assault.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister and Seppa East MLA Mama Natung, who was in Seppa for a drug awareness program with DGP Anand Mohan, strongly condemned the violent attack. Natung extended his sympathies to the victims and their families and commended the swift response by the police. “I strongly condemn this barbaric act where two precious lives were lost, and many others, including a police officer, were injured. The accused has been apprehended and will face strict punishment under murder charges,” Natung asserted.

The minister urged healthcare workers to continue their vital services without fear, pledging government support to maintain safety and law and order across the state. “I encourage our dedicated doctors and nurses not to be discouraged by this unfortunate incident. Our government is committed to preserving peace and will take every necessary step to ensure public security. Such incidents send a negative message in our society, and we will work on policies to restrict the carrying of local machetes, or daos, in public spaces to prevent similar tragedies in the future,” Natung added.

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