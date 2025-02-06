In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking, Itanagar Police arrested a habitual drug-peddling couple and recovered 13.20 grams of heroin from their possession.

The operation, which was carried out based on credible intelligence, highlights the continued commitment of the Itanagar police in tackling the growing issue of drug abuse in the region.

On February 3, 2025, the Itanagar Police received intelligence regarding the movement of drug peddlers in the area. A police team, led by Inspector Khiksi Yangfo (OC PS Itanagar), along with other officials including Inspector Takhe Tasso, SI Kentar Tacha, Ct. Nabam Chakum, LCT. M. Bame, Ct. Passang Norbu, and Sandeep Yadav, swiftly conducted a raid under the supervision of Shri Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar.

The team successfully located one of the suspects, Tadar Naham (24), a resident of Langloth village in Kurung Kumey District, at his parental residence near Raj Bhawan Road. The raid, executed on February 4, 2025, led to the recovery of 10 plastic vials containing the suspected heroin.

The two arrested individuals were identified as Tadar Naham and his partner, Kenna Perme (24), from Mebo village in East Siang District. Both were found in possession of the contraband, which weighed a total of 13.20 grams.



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During questioning, the accused admitted to being a regular drug user for the past three years. They further disclosed that they had been sourcing the heroin from Assam and selling it to users in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) for monetary profit.

A case has been registered under Section 21(a)/27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and both suspects have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The swift action taken by the police was appreciated by Rohit Rajbir Singh, IPS, SP Itanagar, who commended the efforts of the police team. He assured that suitable rewards would be given to the officers involved in this successful operation to combat drug trafficking.

The Itanagar Capital Police, as part of its ongoing mission "DAWN," continues to prioritize the eradication of drug abuse and trafficking. Citizens are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station in a collective effort to create a safer, drug-free society.