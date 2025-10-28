Arunachal hands over twin suicide case involving officials to crime branch SIT

The Arunachal Pradesh government has transferred the investigation of the sensational twin suicide case — involving allegations of sexual abuse, coercion, and corruption by government officials — to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch Police Station.

An order issued by Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan stated that all case records and relevant documents will be handed over to the SIT at the police headquarters in Itanagar without any further delay. The SIT will be headed by SP Shivendu Bhushan, who also serves as SP (Crime).

The case, currently being investigated by the Nirjuli Police Station, pertains to the deaths of Gochum Yekar, a multi-tasking staffer at the PWD office in Nirjuli, and RWD Executive Engineer Likweng Lowang, who were both found dead under mysterious circumstances on October 23.

The transfer comes amid mounting public outrage over the alleged sexual exploitation, harassment, and corruption that reportedly drove the victims to take their own lives.



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According to police, a handwritten note recovered from Yekar’s apartment detailed prolonged sexual and mental abuse by senior officials, including a former Deputy Commissioner.

The incident has sparked widespread calls for justice and accountability within the state bureaucracy.

Officials said the SIT will take over the case immediately to ensure a transparent, high-level investigation into the disturbing allegations and circumstances surrounding the deaths.