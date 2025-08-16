Arunachal harnessing green energy: Graphite and Vanadium survey completed

In a significant stride toward strengthening India’s green energy ambitions and national defence requirements, Arunachal Pradesh has successfully completed a detailed survey to identify potential deposits of graphite and vanadium in the state.

The exercise was spearheaded by the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), Itanagar.

The survey team, led by CES&HS Director Tana Tage, wrapped up geofencing demarcation, DGPs survey, and topographic mapping of the identified block with the aid of a high-end drone imported from Norway. These advanced techniques were deployed to ensure accurate mapping of potential mineral reserves despite the state’s challenging terrain and unpredictable weather.

Director Tage commended the scientists and engineers for their dedication, noting that the survey was conducted under tough weather conditions but completed successfully due to the team’s commitment and technical expertise. “This is a vital step in exploring and harnessing critical minerals for our nation’s green energy transition as well as strategic defence needs,” he said.



Also Read: Arunachal: Borguli dethrones Silluk, becomes cleanest village of Mebo sub-division

Graphite and vanadium are increasingly in demand for their applications in high-capacity batteries, renewable energy storage systems, and national defence infrastructure. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) had earlier identified potential deposits in Arunachal Pradesh, with particular focus on carbonaceous phyllite, a rock type geologically similar to those in China, which is known for rich vanadium reserves.

The latest survey is expected to provide a clearer picture of the disposition and commercial viability of these critical minerals. Officials said the findings could pave the way for Arunachal Pradesh to play a pivotal role in India’s mineral security, especially in light of the global race for rare and strategic resources needed to power future energy systems.

The state government has expressed optimism that the exploration will open up avenues not only for green energy security but also for boosting the local economy through responsible mining and downstream industries in the years to come.