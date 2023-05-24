The health minister of Arunachal Pradesh Alo Libang on May 24 launched the State Tele Manas Cell at the State Mental Hospital, Midpu.

Alo Libang, Minister of Health & FW, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, inaugurated the cell, marking a significant step towards improved mental healthcare accessibility.

The program was organised by the directorate of health services (mental health branch) in the presence of dignitaries of the health department and Dr Haniya Payee, SNO, Program coordinator, Tele Manas cell.

It is to be mentioned here that the Government of India in its union budget (2022-23) announced to role out Tele Manas Cell, the digital arm of the National Mental Health Programme so as to increase the accessibility and timely delivery of mental healthcare especially as problems of mental health issues are increasing globally and especially after COVID-19 pandemic.

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The Tele Manas is a 24/7 dedicated mental health care helpline that aims to reach out to every Indian in need of mental health care services, even in the remotest regions of our state as well as any part of the country where Counsellors, Clinical Psychologist & Psychiatrist will be available for Tele mental health counselling and in some cases, referral for physical counselling/treatment will also be done.

Further, the cell will help bridge the treatment gap by providing essential mental health interventions to those in distress and in need of mental health aid and also it will be beneficial for those individuals who refrain from seeking help because of stigma in the society that is associated with mental health.

