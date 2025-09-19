Arunachal: Healthcare facilities strengthened at Doimukh CHC with inauguration of new units

In a significant step towards improving healthcare access in the region, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner along with 14th Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek inaugurated an X-Ray Unit, a SOST Centre, and a Viral Hepatitis Treatment Centre at the Community Health Centre (CHC) Doimukh.

The event, attended by the Director of Health Services, Head of Project NEEPCO Pare, the District Medical Officer and other senior health officials, marked a milestone in strengthening medical facilities for the people of Doimukh and surrounding areas.

On the same occasion, the dignitaries launched the Swashth Nari Sashakta Parivar Abhiyaan 2025 (September 17 – October 2), a Prime Minister’s initiative focused on empowering women and strengthening families through preventive healthcare and awareness programmes.



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Speaking at the programme, MLA Nabam Vivek assured that long-pending issues concerning basic facilities at the CHC, including water supply, electricity, and toilets, would be resolved soon. He stressed that addressing these essentials was vital to ensure dignity and convenience for both patients and healthcare staff.

The inauguration is expected to significantly enhance diagnostic and treatment capabilities at the CHC, while the health campaign aims to foster a healthier and more informed community.