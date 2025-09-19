Arunachal issues advisory for PM’s visit to Itanagar on September 22

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has issued a detailed advisory to all government servants ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Itanagar on September 22, 2025.

The Department of Protocol has asked officials to maintain strict decorum and cooperate fully with security arrangements during the programme at IG Park.

According to the advisory, government employees attending the function are directed to dress formally or in traditional attire and carry valid identification documents such as voter cards, Aadhaar cards, or driving licenses for smooth verification by security personnel.



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Officials have also been instructed not to obstruct or interfere with official motorcades, and to refrain from carrying restricted items considered a security threat, including knives, machetes, blades, or lighters. Use of electronic devices such as mobile phones in a manner that could be perceived as a security risk has been strictly prohibited.

The circular further cautioned government servants against bypassing established communication protocols and urged them to strictly follow the instructions of security staff and ushers during the event.

The advisory, issued by State Protocol Officer Komkar Dulom, emphasised the importance of discipline and cooperation to ensure the Prime Minister’s visit passes off smoothly.