Heavy rainfall continued to pound the northeastern region of India, triggering massive landslides and flooding in Arunachal Pradesh.

Road communication between Pasighat town of East Siang district and Pangin of Siang district have been snapped and washed away on the morning of July 16 due to continuous and heavy downpour.

The district administration has alerted the residents to avoid travelling through these routes as the monsoon mayhem continue to wreak havoc in northeast India.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway to evacuate residents living near the river bank areas.

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