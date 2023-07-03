Arunachal Health Minister, Alo Libang, on July 3, said that the monsoon has caused severe troubles and brought his 34 Tuting-Yingkiong Assembly constituency bordering China to its knees which is situated at an altitude of 4070 feet above sea level.

He said that his constituency is one of the largest Assembly constituencies bordering China on the north with the most difficult hilly terrain.

"Earlier my constituency was represented by former Chief Minister Gegong Apang for more than two decades. During every monsoon, my constituency witnessed many troubles as landslides, road blockage, and bridge collapse. Road blockades in between the stretch of Tuting-Yingkiong is a regular phenomenon during monsoon and it also hampers in highway construction which is underway,'' he said while speaking to India Today NE.

The Minister also said a bridge near Bomdo Village collapsed due to the continuous movement of heavy vehicles which resulted in the weakening of the said bridge.

''Apart from that many other bridges that connect Tuting and other border towns are in dilapidated conditions due to soil erosion. During monsoon, even I as a representative of Tuting Yingkiong face many difficulties to reach the affected villages and towns near the border,'' he added.

He further said that earlier Pawan Hans chopper services played a vital role to supply essential items near the border towns but now other operators like Skyone choppers give services in Arunachal. I approached the state government to expedite the chopper services to interior towns of my constituency as well during road blockages as prices of every commodity reach skyrocket during such blockades in monsoon,” Libang stated.

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