Itanagar District Administration, on July 3, destroyed cigarettes and other tobacco products including alcohol which were seized near the educational institutions.

The tobacco products were seized during a drive conducted by the district administration led by EAC Tamo Dadda and Inspector, Yomken Riram Itanagar Police Station and DTCC.

During the drive, all the shops situated near the educational institutions from the Arunodaya School area to the Dera Natung Government College area including Police colony Itanagar were thoroughly checked and all the tobacco products were seized.

Later, all the seized items such as cigarettes including alcohol were burnt in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Capital Talo Potom, Police, and DTCC as per procedure.

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