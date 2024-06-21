International Day of Yoga has been observed at the picturesque Holi site of Parshuram Kund over the Lohit River in a unique grand way.

Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein along with Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, Dr Mahesh Chai MLA Tezu-Sunpura along with other dignitaries attended the yoga session above the Lohit River on the bridge.

The event was organised jointly by the Lohit District Administration and 181 Mountain Brigade, Lohitpur of Arunachal.

International Yoga Day 2024 was observed at Seppa town of East kameng district of Arunachal

With the theme of "Yoga for self and Society" the East kameng district along with the District Ayush Mission Society organised International Yoga Day.

Ealing Tallang the MLA of Seppa East attended the event as Chief guest and he expressed his immense pleasure to be a part of 10th International Yoga Day under the theme ‘Yoga for self and Society’ as a guest which is being organised by the district administration at Bebo Colony seppa.



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Tallang urged all youths to refrain from indulging in drugs or alcohol and practice sports and Yoga for a healthy body and peaceful mind and soul.

Along with the rest of the world, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) was observed in Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st June 2024. The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), along with NCC cadets, Bharat Scouts and Guides, students and teachers from different schools of the Capital Complex and officers and officials of Raj Bhavan participated in the Yoga session which conducted by Yoga instructors from Vivekananda Kendra, Itanagar.

The Governor greeted the people of the State on the special occasion of IDY. He said that Yoga, which originated in India, has now spread throughout the world.

The Governor said that people from different parts of the world are taking an interest in Yoga. In times of tension, depression and challenges, Yoga brings peace of mind and physical fitness. It has remedies for various physical challenges and diseases, he said.

The Governor appealed to the people to incorporate Yoga into their daily routines and lifestyles. He said that regular practice of Yoga will create positivity in life and the working environment, which in turn will ensure better productivity and success in work and professional endeavours.

The Governor, who is an ardent practitioner of Yoga, advised the participants to do Yoga for at least 30 minutes daily. He also exhorted them to encourage and motivate their peers and family members to practice the pride of Indian tradition.

The Governor, who suggested maximum participation of school children in the Raj Bhavan IDY programme to inculcate the practice of Yoga at a young age, emphasized that there must be Yoga classes in every educational institute. He said that Physical Training Instructors must be trained in Yoga.

As part of his endeavour to promote Yoga amongst the people, the Governor distributed Yoga booklets to all the participants on the occasion. The booklet with some Yoga asanas, is conceptualized him to encourage Yoga amongst the officials, especially as a remedy for common health issues.