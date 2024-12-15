A joint workshop on renal transplantation, titled Arunachal-United Kingdom Joint Workshop on Renal Transplantation, was held at TRIHMS, Naharlagun. The event featured Dr. Atul Bagul from UHL NHS, United Kingdom, and Prof. (Dr.) Arun Kapur from ABVIMS & Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi, who shared their expertise with the state's medical team.

This workshop is pivotal as Arunachal Pradesh is in the nascent stages of its organ transplantation journey. The insights provided by the two renowned professionals have equipped local doctors with essential knowledge and skills to handle such complex medical procedures in the future.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge expressed optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing that this partnership, which includes a doctor exchange training program in the UK, will pave the way for establishing advanced medical facilities in the state, including organ transplantation services.

Minister Wahge extended his gratitude to Dr. Bagul and Dr. Kapur for their invaluable contributions and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in enhancing the state's healthcare capabilities.





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