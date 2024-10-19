An Indian Air Force (IAF) havildar and his 14-year-old son were swept away by strong currents in the Kameng River in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday evening. The incident occurred during an outing near Bhalukpung, defense sources said.

The havildar, Bapi Ghosh, stationed at the IAF camp in Salonibari, had gone with his family for a casual trip when the incident unfolded. According to reports, Ghosh’s son accidentally slipped and fell into the fast-flowing river. In a desperate attempt to save him, Ghosh jumped into the water, but both were quickly carried away by the powerful current.

Locals, alarmed by the distress calls of Ghosh’s wife, immediately alerted the authorities. Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been conducting extensive search operations. However, as of Friday evening, neither Ghosh nor his son had been found.

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