Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav of Kurung Kumey district has been honored with the prestigious 'Best Preventive State' award by the State Election Commission (SEC). The recognition highlights her exceptional contributions to ensuring law and order during the electoral process in the sensitive Kurung Kumey district, situated near the Indo-China border.



A 2020-batch IAS officer, Yadav has served as the district’s Deputy Commissioner for the past year, spearheading efforts to maintain peaceful and fair elections. Her dedication to upholding public order and preventing electoral malpractices has garnered widespread appreciation.



Beyond her role in electoral administration, Vishakha Yadav has demonstrated visionary leadership by initiating the "Digi Kaksha" project, which introduced smart classrooms in government schools of Kurung Kumey and Tirap districts. This initiative underscores her commitment to advancing education in remote areas.



Yadav’s remarkable journey began in New Delhi’s Dwarka, where she exhibited academic brilliance from a young age. An engineering graduate from Delhi Technological University (DTU), she transitioned from being a software developer to pursuing a career in the civil services.



Her UPSC journey was marked by resilience and determination. Despite two initial setbacks, she persevered, dedicating long hours to preparation, sharpening her cognitive skills through problem-solving exercises like Sudoku, and drawing inspiration from her family’s unwavering support. On her third attempt, she achieved an impressive All-India Rank (AIR) 6, a testament to her dedication and hard work.





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