The ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak (ICAR-NRC on Yak), Dirang, successfully conducted a vaccination-cum-health camp in Dwangba village, located near Mandala in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

This initiative was part of the LHDCP project on Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), aimed at improving livestock health and preventing the spread of diseases among yaks and other livestock.

A total of 75 yaks and yak-cattle hybrids were vaccinated against Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), a highly contagious viral disease that can cause significant losses in livestock. The camp also provided medical treatment for various other health ailments affecting the animals in the region.



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The Brokpa community, known for their traditional yak herding, expressed their gratitude to the ICAR-NRC on Yak, Dirang, for their ongoing support in enhancing the health and productivity of their livestock.

Dr. Mokhtar Hussain, the Principal Investigator of the FMD project, led the camp's organization under the guidance of Dr. Mihir Sarkar, Director of ICAR-NRC on Yak, Dirang. The successful execution of this camp underscores the commitment of ICAR-NRC on Yak to improving livestock health and supporting the livelihoods of the indigenous yak herders in Arunachal Pradesh.