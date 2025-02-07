The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh police, Central Bureau of Narcotics and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out a large-scale anti-opium drive in South Arunachal’s Namsai district and destroyed over 22.5 hectares of illegal poppy cultivation till date.

The forces have identified 180 hectares of illegal poppy cultivation worth Rs 30 crores till date.

The operation will also lead to disruption of insurgent funding.

ASSAM RIFLES CONDUCTS ANTI-OPIUM DRIVE IN SOUTH ARUNACHAL PRADESH#AssamRifles alongwith Central Bureau of Narcotics, CRPF and Arunachal police is carrying out a large-scale Anti-Opium Drive in South Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai District, Arunachal Pradesh. Over 180 hectares of… pic.twitter.com/niwD3YSqyX — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) February 7, 2025

In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking on February 6, the Itanagar Police arrested a habitual drug-peddling couple and recovered 13.20 grams of heroin from their possession.

The operation, which was carried out based on credible intelligence, highlights the continued commitment of the Itanagar police in tackling the growing issue of drug abuse in the region.

On February 3, 2025, the Itanagar Police received intelligence regarding the movement of drug peddlers in the area.