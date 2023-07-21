Indian Air Force (IAF) on July 21 conducted an awareness programme to attract students to join the forces and its scheme 'Agniveer Vayu'.

During the awareness programme, the students were briefed about the three branches of the Indian Airforce which they can apply as per their age, physical attributes, qualifications, inclination and interest.

IAF Warrant Officer Dipnarayan Sahu and Junior Warrant Officer Vijay Kumar from 11 airmen selection centre Guwahati reached Itanagar to give awareness in five schools of the capital complex.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talo Potom along with EAC accompanied the IAF officers to Government School, Ganga Basti, Arunodaya School and Kendriya Vidyalayas where they disseminated information about the Agniveer Vayu under Agnipath and other schemes.

The students further were informed about the eligibility criteria and the various qualifying exams that are required for entering into Air Force.

Encouraging students to develop team spirit and valour to fight for the country, Marshall asked law students at the institute to join Airforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Potom stated that this awareness is the need of the hour, adding, ''Our students only eye on public service commission exams and unaware of other exams of security forces like IAF. This recruitment drive of the Indian Air Force of graduate and undergraduate levels is one of the most competitive exams apart from other armed forces exams like ITBP, the Indian Army. We are collaborating with these nodal officers to make students aware of these exams and inform them about the eligibility criteria, benefits, qualifications, promotions and all''.

EAC Khoda Lasa talking to media appreciated the efforts of IAF to create awareness about the upcoming recruitment and registration of Agniveer Vayu schemes.

“By these awareness events the students can clear their doubts by interacting with the IAF officers, know the scopes of joining IAF Agniveer Vayu for four years,” he added.

Lowang, Principal of Government Secondary School, Ganga Basti, expressed her gratitude towards the Indian Air Force officials who came to ground zero and make students aware of the benefits of joining the new Agniveer Vayu scheme of IAF.

“Our students only depend on state government jobs and lack the knowledge of jobs in defence forces. Today it was a golden opportunity to get this awareness and know the benefits of joining the Indian Airforce,” she added.

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