An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh on October 5.

Notably, as per preliminary reports, one pilot identified as Lt Col Saurabh Yadav lost his life in the accident.

As per reports, an army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie.

Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital.

It is to be mentioned here that, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

On the other hand, the second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained.