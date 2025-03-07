The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes' Forum (AITF), a conglomeration of apex Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) representing the Indigenous Tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, has expressed deep concern over recent developments following the High Court’s verdict regarding the framing of rules under Section 8 of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.

The court’s directive to frame these rules within six months has triggered strong reactions from various organizations, including the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) and the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

The ACF has resorted to hunger strikes and dharnas, while IFCSAP has organized rallies in certain districts. The AITF views these events as a potential threat to the peace and tranquillity of the state and warns that such activities may adversely impact ongoing developmental initiatives.



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In light of these concerns, the AITF has urged the general public, political leaders, ACF, and IFCSAP to refrain from making provocative statements on social media, print, and electronic media that could escalate tensions and create law and order issues.

The forum has called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the government in framing the necessary rules under Section 8 of the Act by providing constructive inputs through appropriate discussions.

Furthermore, the AITF has urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to circulate the draft rules for public feedback to ensure a transparent and inclusive decision-making process.

To facilitate a comprehensive review, the AITF is contemplating the formation of a Consultative Committee to study the draft rules and provide inputs from the Community-Based Organizations. This initiative will be carried out through a Joint Consultative Forum (JCF) to ensure a wider deliberation and balanced approach to the issue.

The AITF remains committed to maintaining harmony in the state and calls for a collective and inclusive approach to address the concerns surrounding the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.