IndiGo Airways made a significant announcement on August 31, unveiling its plans to enhance its flight services in the Northeast region.

Effective October 2, the airline will launch a new flight route linking Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi.

The flight will take off from Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar.



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Itanagar to Delhi flight timings

Passengers travelling from Itanagar to Delhi can now benefit from the convenience of IndiGo’s new flight, which will depart from Itanagar at 12:30 PM and reach the national capital at 15:25 PM, in total a flight journey of 2 hours 55 minutes.

With this latest expansion, IndiGo solidifies its presence in Arunachal Pradesh along with other Northeast states.

Taking to his X handle (Twitter) Arunachal CM wrote, "Ever since the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji in November 2022, the distance of Delhi & other parts of the country from Itanagar has been cut short. So delighted that @IndiGo6E will be starting a direct flight to Delhi from Arunachal's capital. This is yet another step to provide ease of connectivity to the State."

