Massive triggered by incessant rain in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district has disrupted road communication, said sources on August 29.

Besides road communication, the mobile network too has been disrupted due to the landslide followed by incessant.

''There is no mobile communication, or internet due to landslides. The landslide has halted the movement of vehicles in the district,'' the sources added.

The Tawang district, renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and cultural heritage, has been a major tourist attraction. However, the landslide's aftermath has brought daily life to a standstill, leaving residents and businesses struggling to cope with the aftermath of this natural catastrophe.

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