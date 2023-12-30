Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) successfully implemented the hybrid mode of hearing and e-filing of appeals and complaints, a senior official said.

From now on, the links for availing the option of the hybrid mode of hearing will be published in the daily cause list, APIC registrar Taro Mize said.

He revealed that the provision for e-filing of appeals and complaints is available on the APIC website apic.arunachal.gov.in.



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Mize appealed to all stakeholders, public information officers and litigants to avail the services.

In October, the Supreme Court had set December 31 as the deadline for information commissions across the country to provide the facility of e-filing of complaints and appeals.