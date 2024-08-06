In a concerted effort to enhance regional security and operational efficacy, the Indian Army's Spear Corps, in collaboration with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Assam Rifles, conducted an integrated training camp at Sigar Military Station. This initiative, held from July 18 to August 3, 2024, aimed to fortify the coordination and combined operational capabilities of the participating forces.

The intensive training program included thirteen units of the Indian Army, sixteen regiments of the ITBP, and five units of Assam Rifles. A key focus of the exercise was to attain proficiency in the direction and execution of artillery fire, a critical skill in modern military operations. The use of advanced training simulators provided participants with an extensive and realistic shooting experience, enhancing their preparedness for real-world scenarios.

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An army official from Sigar Military Station highlighted the importance of the training, noting that the sessions encompassed various aspects of artillery firing and rapid response drills. This joint exercise underscores the commitment of the Indian Army, ITBP, and Assam Rifles to improving interoperability and strengthening their collective defense posture in the region.