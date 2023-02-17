The Arunachal government has suspended internet services in Itanagar till February 19.

In a notification, the Principal Secretary said that- "In exercise of the powers conferred under Sub Rule (I) of Rule (2) of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services in the Itanagar Capital Region to prevent further occurrence of serious law and order problems during today's bandh call given by Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) which has taken a serious turn now after the destruction of police barricades, lathi charge and firing of tear gas shell, the mobile internet services of BSNL and all other private internet service providers in the Itanagar Capital Region are hereby suspended temporarily from 1800 hours of February 17, 2023, to 1700 hours of February 19 2023.

Also Read: Arunachal: Protestors still on the highway; demands release of detainees

On the otherhand, protestors are still on the highway and demanding that the bandh call will continue until their demands are fulfilled. They said that they will attend the meeting with the Chief Minister with some conditions. The conditions are as follows:

1) All our detainees must be released and no sections must be made against them.

2) All injured Comrades and parents must be listed and compensated.

3) It must be made clear who other than aspirant representatives are to attend the meeting. Which CBOs? No Student Unions' will be entertained.

The meeting with CM will only be finalized with the agreement of all protesting aspirants and parents as per the Pan Arunachal joint power steering committee.