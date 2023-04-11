Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on April 11 expressed hope that soon investigative agency will find out the culprits involved in the APPSC paper leak case.

The Minister also expressed concern over the matter and described it as a serious situation.

"Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak is a serious matter. However, the government and investigative agency will be able to find out the offenders,'' he said while speaking to media over the matter.

"These problems take a very long time to resolve. It involves a big number of people,'' he added.

He also said that guilty people must be punished, however, at the same time innocent people should not be harassed.

While expressing unhappiness over the several student's sufferings due to paper leaks, he said, "The investigation will come to a logical conclusion. It is very sad that many students had to suffer as a result of the negligence of a small number of persons''.

Following the protest in Arunachal Pradesh, the cabinet in March this year had given its nod to recall the order of the new Chairman and Members of APPSC.

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