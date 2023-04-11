Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 11 said that soon Union Home Minister Amit will hand over appointment letters to 50,000 youth in Guwahati.

Addressing a rally in Dibrugarh, CM Sarma said, "On May 11 Amit Shah will visit Assam and hand over appointment letters to 50,000 youth in Guwahati."

Further Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that this is only possible because of the BJP government and the more the state makes the BJP powerful, the more power the state will prosper.

Also Read: Assam: BJP will win 12 out of 14 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, claims Amit Shah

Assam CM also stated that the way a BJP head office has been built in Guwahati, similarly, the work of 200 divisional offices and 7 district offices of BJP will also be completed before the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier today, Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of a BJP office in Dibrugarh, addressing the public he said that the BJP has already put all its strength towards the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a gathering in Dibrugarh, Assam on April 11.

Amit Shah said the BJP will win 12 of the 14 seats in Assam this time.

The Home Minister claimed that this time Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time by feeding lotus in more than 300 Lok Sabha seats.

Amit Shah said that BJP's hold is getting stronger in the North East. It also shows the progress of the party. For this, "I want to congratulate the people of Assam. With your vote, the North East is developing."