In a major anti-drug operation, police in Boleng, Siang district, apprehended an IRBn personnel in possession of suspected contraband substances from a barrack set up at the Boum Kakir Mission School hostel on the night of June 11.

Acting on credible inputs around 9:30 PM regarding drug possession and peddling by some IRBn jawans, a police team led by SP Siang J.K. Lego, with the presence of Executive Magistrate Shanti Mize (EAC, Boleng), conducted a surprise raid.

One personnel, identified as Chow Silasha Khen, admitted to possession of contraband and attempted to flee. However, he was apprehended. Upon personal search, a red tobacco container concealed in his innerwear and ₹6,200 in cash were recovered. He later led police to his barracks, where two more pink tobacco containers were seized from his bedding.



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The seized substances, suspected to be brown sugar, weighed approximately:

13.87 grams (marked A), 14.21 grams (marked B), and 4.40 grams (marked C), including container weights.

Due to inclement weather and poor lighting, sampling was deferred and will be conducted in the presence of a Judicial Magistrate. All items were sealed on the spot with cross-signatures from all present, including an independent witness, and the process was videographed.

A case has been registered at Boleng Police Station (C/No. 19/25) under Sections 21(b), 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The suspect also named Shri Jowkhong Singpoh of Changlang district as his alleged supplier.

Police investigations are ongoing.