A one-day GST Outreach cum Training Programme was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Bomdila, aiming to enhance understanding of the Goods and Services Tax among local stakeholders.

Organized by the Office of the Superintendent, CGST & CX, Bhalukpong Range, in coordination with State GST Bomdila and the CGST & CX Itanagar Commissionerate, the programme covered crucial GST topics including registration, return filing, record maintenance, works contract services, tourism and hospitality sector compliance, and exemptions.



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A detailed PowerPoint presentation highlighted key compliance measures and common challenges.

The session saw enthusiastic participation from taxpayers, business owners, local officials, and others, who also engaged in interactive Q&A rounds to clarify their doubts.

The outreach effort marks a continued push toward improving GST literacy and compliance in Arunachal’s West Kameng district.