Three individuals, including two personnel from the India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a firearm and ammunition from a central Kote facility. The incident was reported in an FIR lodged on October 21 at the Seijosa police station.

According to Pakke-Kessang Superintendent of Police (SP) Tasi Darang, the police action was prompted by the discovery that a 9 mm pistol and 11 live rounds of 9 mm ammunition were missing from the broken 3rd IRBn Battalion Headquarters (BHQ). Following the registration of the case, a dedicated police team, led by Inspector Sang Thinley and supervised by the SP, swiftly initiated an investigation.

The police team apprehended IRBn constables Phuntso Dondup (30) and Haricharan Boro (31), along with a civilian, Md Babul Ali (35). Subsequent investigations revealed that the trio led officers to a remote location in Kekakuli village, Sonitpur district, where the missing 9 mm pistol was recovered from a bush.

In a further breakthrough, police discovered the eleven live bullets hidden at Constable Boro's rented residence in Seijosa. All the missing arms and ammunition have since been recovered.

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