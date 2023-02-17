In Arunachal Pradesh, protestors said that the bandh which has been called over the APPSC paper leak row will likely be extended till February 21.

Speaking to the media one of the protestors said, "This bandh has not been called alone by the Pan Arunachal Joint Sterling Committee but with the consent of the local public and wellwishers."

Further protestors also alleged that the bandh call will go up to February 21, 2023, until and unless the demands are been met.

Meanwhile, to prevent further occurrence of serious law and order problems during today's bandh call given by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) which has taken a serious turn now after the destruction of police barricades, lathi charge and firing of tear gas shell, the mobile internet services of BSNL and all other private internet service providers in the Itanagar Capital Region are hereby suspended temporarily from 1800 hours of February 17, 2023, to 1700 hours of February 19 2023.

Also Read: Arunachal: Internet services suspended in Itanagar till February 19

On the otherhand, protestors are still on the highway and demanding that the bandh call will continue until their demands are fulfilled. They said that they will attend the meeting with the Chief Minister with some conditions.

The conditions are as follows:

1) All our detainees must be released and no sections must be made against them.

2) All injured comrades and parents must be listed and compensated.

3) It must be made clear who other than aspirant representatives are to attend the meeting. Which CBOs? No Student Unions' will be entertained.

The meeting with CM will only be finalized with the agreement of all protesting aspirants and parents as per the Pan Arunachal joint power steering committee.