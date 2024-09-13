The District Magistrate of Itanagar has issued a new directive to curb unauthorized public meetings related to student organization elections following a rise in violence and law and order issues.

In a formal order dated September 13, 2024, the District Magistrate, Talo Potom, IAS, has mandated that all student organizations and candidates seeking to conduct meetings within the Itanagar Capital Region must first secure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Superintendent of Police. This must be followed by obtaining permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Capital, Itanagar.

The move comes in response to several incidents of violence reported at unapproved meetings, which have raised concerns about public safety and order. The order aims to prevent further disruptions and ensure that all gatherings are conducted in an orderly manner.

Failure to comply with this order will result in legal action against those violating the new regulations. The District Magistrate’s office has urged all concerned parties to adhere strictly to these guidelines to avoid any potential conflict.

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