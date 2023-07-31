The civic body of Itanagar surveyed an alternative land for the relocation of evacuated street vendors.

Mayor IMC along with officials inspected potential sites at Naharlagun in regards to the relocation of displaced street vendors due to ongoing highway construction works.

During the inspection, several potential sites were examined.

The sites include:

Old Assembly roads, Naharlagun, situated between Old Assembly and Stadium.



The front side of Flex Printing near Rajhans Hotel, Barapani Naharlagun, outside the radius of NH-415.

In front of Mamkee Publisher, C-Sector, Naharlagun, also outside the radius of NH-415.



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In front of Forest Nursery, opposite Nabam Nikia building, Pappu Nallah.



The remaining land is from the proposed Multiple Car Parking place, opposite Takar Complex.

Though arrangements were made for the vendors of the township vendors but not for the vendors of those who are on the Highway between Itanagar-Naharlagun and urged the administration for such arrangements at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed the Arunachal Pradesh street vendors (protection of Livelihood and Regulation of street vending) (Repeal) Bill-2018 on the last day of the 15th session of the sixth legislative assembly which shall pave the way to carry forward the works of the street vending by the state government.

The Act aims towards registering and rehabilitating street vendors and safeguarding them against exploitation at the hands of enforcement officers. It also calls for proper rationing of urban streets and spaces.

Paving the way for the implementation of the Street Vending Act in Itanagar city after 5 years Itanagar Municipal Corporation surveyed proposed sites to relocate vendors affected by development projects.

Arunachal Pradesh legislative Assembly passed the Arunachal Pradesh street vendors (protection of livelihood and regulation of street vending) Bill-2018 which shall pave the way to carry forward the works of the street vending by the state government.

The Act aims towards registering and rehabilitating street vendors and safeguarding them against exploitation at the hands of enforcement officers. It also calls for proper rationing of urban streets and spaces.

All Arunachal Pradesh Hawkers and Street Vendors Federation (AAPHSVF) recently appealed to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation & district administration for the restoration of street vendors of NH-415 who are selling their local products and vegetables on the roadside between Itanagar-Naharlaugn.

The pressing need to vacate the present location of the street vendors for the construction of 4 lane road is a matter of great concern which would be detrimental to the livelihood of the street vendors. The present location is being used by the vendors even before the planning of widening the road and the Town Vending Committee(TVC) have taken a resolution to relocate these vendors suitably by the district administration, but till now no suitable action initiated and these vendors have not been able to shift without any alternate arrangement.

Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation Tamme Phassang speaking to the media briefed about the importance of this land survey as it is pertaining to the affected vendors of the evacuated site.

"EAC Naharlagun, police personnel, ward members of IMC and a team of corporations in combine form did survey the land for relocation of the affected vendors evacuated by the highway authority and administration to pave the way for construction of a multilevel parking lot. We can't stop the development works so as per order these vendors got evacuated but according to the assembly vendors act 2018 we are bound to provide them alternate locations for relocation. Our party is running a welfare government and vendors' welfare will be taken care of. We surveyed four to five locations & forming a committee to finalise the land for the relocation of these vendors".