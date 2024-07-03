Van Mahotsav was celebrated at Itanagar with the theme 'Ek Paudha Maa ke Naam'. The event was organized by the Botanical Survey of India at the Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre.

Tamme Phassang, the Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation, attended as the Chief Guest.

The plantation drive with the theme 'Ek Paudha Maa ke Naam' was held. Speaking to the media, Mayor Tamme Phassang acknowledged the efforts of the Botanical Survey of India for organizing the event.

He emphasized the importance of planting saplings in the name of mothers to conserve the environment, highlighting the role of tree planting in fostering a sustainable and healthy planet.



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Dr Krishna Chowlu, a scientist at BSI, informed the media that Van Mahotsav is celebrated in the first week of July every year with themes of sustainability and ecological balance.

He mentioned that there are more than 5000 species of plants in Arunachal Pradesh, and BSI, and APRC is working on their study, preservation, and record-keeping.

Dr K Altaf Ahmed Kabeer, another scientist at BSI, spoke about the significance of Van Mahotsav in inspiring community involvement in forest conservation and environmental protection.