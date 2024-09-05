In a move aimed at addressing critical urban development issues, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang chaired the 4th Combined Meeting of the General Fund Committee (GFC) and the Finance & Planning Committee (FC & PC). The meeting, held at the IMC office's conference hall in Chimpu, brought together key stakeholders, including the mayor, commissioner, engineers, corporators, and committee members to deliberate on crucial city projects.

The focus of the meeting was to evaluate the progress and quality of key infrastructure projects undertaken by the corporation, including the sewage treatment plant, solid waste management plant, parking lots, and initiatives under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) schemes. Discussions were held in a positive and constructive manner, culminating in key resolutions aimed at advancing the city's development agenda.

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Mayor Phassang reaffirmed the corporation's unwavering commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding the use of substandard materials and practices. He emphasized the necessity of adhering to high standards as part of the city's broader vision of transforming Itanagar into a modern, citizen-centric, and garbage-free urban hub.

"Our priority is to ensure that every project not only strengthens the city's infrastructure but also enhances the quality of life for all residents," stated Mayor Phassang. He further highlighted plans to launch a large-scale plantation drive and promote waste segregation to maintain the city's cleanliness and aesthetic appeal.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with participants expressing optimism about the city's future and the impact of the ongoing projects on the community. The IMC’s proactive approach toward urban development signals a significant step toward realizing Itanagar's potential as a modern, sustainable city.