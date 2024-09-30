Itanagar Capital Police arrested a habitual offender and recovered a significant quantity of stolen batteries. The incident unfolded on September 21, 2024, when Puleswar Lagachu reported the theft of 18 batteries from his shop located in the ‘H’ sector of Itanagar.

Upon receiving the First Information Report (FIR), the police registered a case (ITA/PS/Case No. 181/24) under Section 305(a) of the BNS. A dedicated police team, led by Inspector Khiksi Yangfo and including Sub-Inspector Inya Tato, Head Constable Marki Kamgo, Constable Tacho Ligu, and Constable Sandeep Yadav, launched an investigation under the supervision of SDPO Kengo Dirchi.

Through intensified human intelligence efforts, the team rounded up eight habitual offenders, one of whom was identified as Md. Enamul Islam, the prime suspect. Recently released from district jail after serving time for a previous conviction (ITA/PS Case No. 160/2023), Islam was subjected to extensive interrogation. He ultimately confessed to the crime and led police to the recovery of all 18 stolen batteries.

Following the recovery, Islam has been formally arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

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