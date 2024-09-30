Arunachal's Kameng District is a crucial enforcement action under the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0.

By seizing tobacco products from shops near educational institutions and market areas, the squad is working to ensure compliance with the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003.

This act prohibits the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of schools and colleges. The fines collected, totalling Rs 2400, highlight the consequences of violating these regulations.

The Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0, running from September 24 to November 23, 2024, aims to curb tobacco use among the youth by conducting 16 enforcement drives in Bomdila alone.

The DTC Cell’s mission reflects a growing commitment to protecting public health and creating tobacco-free zones around educational institutions.



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