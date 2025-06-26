Arunachal: Itanagar police lead anti-drug campaign

In a resolute stand against the growing menace of substance abuse, the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Police, led by Superintendent of Police Dr. Nelyam Nega, APPS, observed the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with a series of impactful initiatives across the Capital Region.

Under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the ICR Police rolled out multiple awareness activities, including e-pledges by police personnel, targeted school-level anti-drug campaigns, and extensive community outreach programmes. These efforts were aimed at engaging youth, educators, families, and civil society in building a resilient front against drug use.

Dr. Nelyam Nega, in his address during one of the key awareness sessions, emphasised the importance of a united community approach in combating drug abuse. “Let us join hands to build a drug-free society and protect the future of our youth,” he urged, underlining the department’s unwavering commitment to a safer and healthier Arunachal Pradesh.



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Schools across the region hosted interactive sessions where police officials engaged with students on the dangers of drug addiction, preventive measures, and the value of making healthy life choices. Pamphlets, posters, and awareness materials were distributed, while students also participated in pledge-taking ceremonies.

Meanwhile, community outreach teams visited local markets, colonies, and public gathering spots to spread the anti-drug message and encourage citizens to report suspicious drug-related activities anonymously.

The campaign drew appreciation from community leaders, educators, and civil society organisations, who lauded the police’s proactive and people-centric approach.

The ICR Police stated that such initiatives will continue throughout the year, with sustained emphasis on education, enforcement, and rehabilitation support to make the Itanagar Capital Region a model for drug-free living.