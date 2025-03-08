On the occasion of International Women's Day, Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul visited Ane’s Home, a pioneering victim support center established by the Itanagar Capital Police inside the Women’s Police Station, Itanagar. This initiative stands as India’s first integrated support center for trauma survivors, offering comprehensive care under one roof.



Designed to provide legal aid, trauma counseling, medical assistance, and rehabilitation, Ane’s Home ensures a faster path to justice and recovery for survivors. Beyond immediate crisis support, the center also empowers women through programs in self-defense, financial literacy, and career development, fostering long-term resilience and independence.



During her visit, Minister Dasanglu Pul praised the Itanagar Capital Police and SP Itanagar, IPS Rohit Rajbir Singh, for their commitment to social justice and survivor rehabilitation. She emphasized the need to strengthen and expand such initiatives to build a safer and more supportive society.





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