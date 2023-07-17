A pair of adult Royal Bengal Tiger and three freshwater Ghariyals arrived at Itanagar Biological Park (Itanagar Zoo) from Nandankanan Zoo, Odisha on July 17.

The animals were received at the Biological Park by Director, Itanagar Biological Park in the presence of the Principal Secretary (EF&CC), the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and other senior officers of the Department.

The Tigers and Gharials have been exchanged from Nandankanan Zoo in leu of exchange for a Hoolock Gibbon and Leopard Cat as a part of an animal exchange program between Itanagar Biological Park and Nandankanan Zoo which was approved by the Central Zoo Authority in March this year.



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Arunachal Pradesh is unique as it provides healthy habitats to the major cats, namely, Royal Bengal Tiger, Snow Leopard, Common Leopard and Clouded Leopard. The arrival of two tigers in the zoo will make it more useful in generating awareness of the importance of wildlife.



Zoo officials received these wildlife assets from Nandankanan Zoo & started their journey on 14th July, reaching Itanagar on 17th. Healthy habitats have been created for housing tigers and gharials in zoos. Efforts are also being made to modernise the zoo & making it upto high-quality natural standards.

The Itanagar Biological Park is an important biological asset for the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

The park currently has more than 30 mammal species, 12 bird species and 4 reptile species housed inside the park area. The facility also has a rescue centre maintained under the veterinary supervision of the Park to take care of rescued wild animals.