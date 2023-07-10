Flash floods caused by heavy rains destroyed a single burial ground which was inaugurated in October 2022 at Nirjuli town in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on July 10.

For the construction of the burial ground, the 14th finance commission had sanctioned Rs 1.40 crore and the work was awarded through tender to a construction agency outside of the state.

Upon receiving the information, Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Mayor Tame Phassang along with Commissioner, Corporators, and Engineers visited the flood-affected Karsingsa road and crematorium ground at Nirjuli.

While briefing about their visit Phassang stated that the purpose of their visit on July 10 was to examine the ground-level situation in those areas and bring an amicable solution to the problems.

''The situation calls for a high-level inquiry and assured to chair a high-level meeting with the concerned authorities,'' he added.

Phassang said that they are saddened by damage caused to the burial ground and Karsingsa road following the monsoon.

''We have come here to survey these crucial projects. This year monsoon brought devastation in several places and this blockade is one of the natural disasters. Apart from

Arunachal most of the states of India are facing monsoon havoc as a result of massive floods and landslides causing casualties and loss of properties,'' he added.

Commenting on the Karsingsa road, the Mayor said that this road is the lifeline of the people of Banderdewa and since the road is cut off now due to soil erosion is a concern for us as the supply of essential commodities which get transported through this highway has been stopped.

''Burial ground, electric poles got badly damaged by this disaster apart from the road. I appeal to all the higher authorities to restore this highway as soon as possible. There is an option of diversion through Gumto, however, this highway plays a vital role for the citizens living nearby and complete restoration is the need of the hour,'' he added.

The Mayor further said that a high-level committee should be formed to verify and study this blockade as there are many issues.

''Cement concrete roads were made to connect this crematorium. Officially it's a single burial ground initiated by IMC. Apart from the natural disaster it's suspected that this disaster is partially manmade and we want free and fair enquiry pointing towards highway authority and others " Mayor added.

While fingers are being pointed at the Highway construction company regarding its role in bringing man-made disasters, the corporators and Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation are reportedly insisting that the construction agency should be blamed and a high-level enquiry committee should be formed to know the ground reality.

Meanwhile, the construction of the four-lane highway between Nirjuli and Banderdewa is also facing hurdles following the non-clearance of compensation for certain stretches by the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration.

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