In Arunachal Pradesh, a 56-year-old ITBP jawan suffering from chest pain for two days was airlifted for urgent medical treatment.

On 17th September 2024, he was transported from Gelemo in Upper Subansiri to TRIHMS Naharlagun after being diagnosed with a potential heart attack and his condition worsening.

Upon arrival at TRIHMS, he was immediately shifted to the cath lab where he was diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome Anterior Wall Myocardial Infarction (ACS AWMI), 100% blockage in the Left Anterior Descending (LAD) artery, Complete Heart Block (CHB), severe Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction (LVSD), and acute renal failure. These conditions posed a significant threat to his life, requiring immediate medical intervention.

Without delay, the medical team, led by Dr. Tony Ete and Dr. Romar Dabu, implanted a temporary pacemaker to address the CHB, followed by a successful angioplasty of the LAD artery.



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Despite the severity of his condition, particularly cardiogenic shock post-heart attack, the timely procedure improved his prognosis.

The patient’s condition gradually improved with continuous medical management. His temporary pacemaker was later removed as his heart regained its intrinsic rhythm following the successful angioplasty, and his renal function also improved.

Currently, the jawan is ambulatory and recovering well.

The rapid coordination between the ITBP authorities and the TRIHMS Cardiology Department played a crucial role in saving the jawan's life.

The availability of a fully equipped cath lab at TRIHMS, thanks to the efforts of the government under the leadership of Pema Khandu, was instrumental in executing this life-saving procedure and advancing healthcare services in the region.