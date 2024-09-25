In a landmark achievement, a team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has successfully completed the first ascent of an unnamed peak standing at 6,383 meters (20,942 feet) in the Gorichen range of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang-West Kameng region.

This challenging and previously unclimbed summit is now named "Tsangyang Gyatso Peak," in honour of His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama, Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso, who has deep historical and cultural significance in the region.

The peak, renowned for its technical difficulty, presented the climbers with several formidable obstacles, including sheer ice walls, treacherous crevasses, and a long glacier.



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Despite these hazards and unpredictable weather, the NIMAS team achieved this historic ascent, marking a significant moment in India's mountaineering history.

The climb not only underscores the region's potential as a prime destination for adventure sports but also pays homage to the Dalai Lama’s contributions to the Monpa community.

NIMAS has informed the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) of the achievement and is in the process of formalizing the peak's name on official records.

This ascent is expected to draw global attention to Arunachal Pradesh, further establishing it as a hub for mountaineering and adventure tourism.