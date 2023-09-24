S.K. Sinha, the head of the English department at Jawaharlal Nehru Govt. College (JNC), received the prestigious Outstanding College Teachers Award 2023 from the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri KT Parnaik, for his remarkable service in the field of higher education. He was honored at the XXI Conference of Higher & Technical Education, which was held from 21-22 September 2023 at the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall in Itanagar.

The conference was organized by the Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, and aimed to celebrate the achievements and innovations of outstanding pioneer educators, teachers, and students in their respective fields.

The citation that accompanied the award quoted Henry Adams, a famous American historian and writer, as saying “A Teacher effects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.” The citation further described Dr. Sinha as “A true Teacher, an inspiring motivator, an untiring mentor, and an asset to the College fraternity” and praised his contribution in the service of higher education as “incomparable throughout his career.”

Dr. Sinha was born in Jagatpur, Banka (Bihar) in 1966 to Late Smti Manvi Sinha and Late Shri Ashray K Sinha. He completed his Masters in English, B.Ed., and Ph.D. from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), one of the oldest and most reputed universities in India. He joined teaching services in 1997 and since then has served in various colleges in Arunachal Pradesh, such as W.R. College, Tirap, R.F. Govt. College Changlang, and JNC. He has always been regarded by his students and fellow faculty members for his academic excellence and dedication to the betterment of the colleges.

Dr. Sinha has a rich and diverse academic profile that showcases his scholarly pursuits and achievements. He has authored two books on English literature and language, namely 'English Literature: A Critical Survey' and 'English Grammar: A Comprehensive Guide'. He has also done a UGC-sponsored research project on 'The Impact of Social Media on English Language Learning', which explored the benefits and challenges of using social media platforms for enhancing English language skills among college students. He has organized the first UGC-sponsored national seminar in English at JNC on 'Contemporary Issues and Trends in English Studies', which brought together eminent scholars and researchers from across the country to discuss various topics related to English literature, language, culture, and education. He has also participated as a co-convenor in an international seminar on 'Globalization and Cultural Diversity: Challenges and Opportunities', which was held at Ghazipur (UP) in collaboration with the Department of English, Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University. He has also been actively involved in various co-curricular activities in his college, such as being the joint coordinator of the Career Guidance and Counselling Cell, the coordinator of the Literary Activities and College Wall Magazines, and a member of the Editorial Board of the College Journal.



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