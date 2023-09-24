The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee, which is leading the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Paper leakage scam, has announced seven days peaceful dharna in support of government's order of null & void of APPSC exam.

Simultaneously, the Parents Joint Committee will be holding a peaceful dharna in Itanagar on September 30, from 10:30 am to 5 pm against null & void of APPSC exam.

It needs mention here, the two organisations will be holding the dharna on the same location on September 30 on condition that there will be no obstruction to traffic, presence of sufficient volunteers for maintaning peace and tranquility, usage of loud speakers at minimum audible limit.

The Itanagar District Administration while granting permission to both the organisations for the peaceful protest has leveled certain terms and conditions which includes, no damage to public property, no consumption of liquor, anyone found creating any law and order problem will be detained and charged under appropriate sections of law, and maintain cleanliness and public hygiene in and around the protesting venue.



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