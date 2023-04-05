The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) on April 4 pressed for a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu for an update on the action taken by the government pertaining to its 13-point charter of demands.

Reiterating that the movement over the APPSC paper leak will continue until the issue is not resolved, PAJSC chairman Techi Puru on April 4 said, “We are fighting for the genuine issue and the APPSC paper leakage is not an individual issue and we will not leave any stone unturned to take it to a logical conclusion”.

“It would be a history of sorts for Arunachal Pradesh as everyone and various organizations continuously joined the democratic movement against the APPSC paper leakage fiasco for more than six months, which has yielded many milestones, including ANSU, who has been supporting our 13-point charter of demands to the state government,” Puru claimed further.

Extending gratitude to whistle blower Gyamar Padang, Puru also thanked each and every person involved in the movement and extending their support for the cause whether physically or mentally.

He also conveyed thanks to Chief Minister Pema Khandu for cancellation of swearing ceremony of APPSC inductees.

The organisation also urged for proper investigation into the mysterious death of former APPSC under secretary Tumi Gangak.

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