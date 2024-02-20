Arunachal Police on February 19 arrested three active members of Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) who have been leading the APPSC (Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission) movement in the state since the cash-for-job scam unfolded.

Taking to social media site Facebook, the PAJSC announced in the post, "This is to inform the general public and aspirants that the three active members spearheading the APPSC movement have been arrested by the Police at Police Station, Itanagar today. They are namely: 1. Tadak Nalo, Vice Chairman, PAJSC. 2. Marge Kamnyi, Member, PAJSC.3. Techi Rana, Member, PAJSC".

Slamming the government for arresting the three members of PAJSC, the committee further added in their post, "This is a Grim Reminder to all the general public and the aspirants that the Government couldn't resolve the long pending issue of APPSC cash for job scam, however they have once again pulled off it's silly tactics to suppress the the voice of the change seekers of the State"

On February 18, the PAJSC observed a black day, highlighting the government's failure in resolving the APPSC paper leak case.

The committee led by Tadak Nalo launched a 'Pustak Jalao Andolan' where they called upon aspirants and common citizens to burn books and make a video and upload them on social media, while tagging the big leaders such as the Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju among others.

The PAJSC has also stated that they would boycotting the Statehood Day celebrations on February 20.

Also read: Manipur: Mizo Students' Union warns CM Biren Singh over proposed deportation of Zo ethnic group